Courage Under Fire: CISF Heroes Honored for Operation Sindoor
Nineteen CISF personnel were awarded the DG's disc for exemplary bravery during Operation Sindoor. They secured the Uri hydroelectric power project along the Line of Control, evacuating 250 civilians amidst Pakistani shelling. Their actions prevented loss of life and ensured the safety of critical infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Nineteen CISF personnel have been recognized for their exemplary courage during Operation Sindoor, securing a hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri. They were awarded the director general's disc for their bravery in saving 250 civilians.
The Central Industrial Security Force successfully evacuated civilians, including women and children, during Pakistani shelling on the night of May 6-7. Their actions also ensured the security of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation staff and maintained the integrity of critical infrastructure.
The personnel showed remarkable resilience by reinforcing bunkers, maintaining communication, and neutralizing hostile drones. Their efforts were pivotal in Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure following an attack in Pahalgam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and Afghanistan Forge Stronger Economic Ties During Minister Azizi's Visit
Rising Security Costs Cast Shadow Over Germany's Beloved Christmas Markets
From Silicon Valley to Volleyball: Raju Chekuri's Vision for a New Sporting Era in Goa
We want peace but we do not compromise on our security; Operation Sindoor is the biggest example of it: PM Modi in Kurukshetra.
Raju Chekuri: From Cybersecurity to Volleyball Visionary