Courage Under Fire: CISF Heroes Honored for Operation Sindoor

Nineteen CISF personnel were awarded the DG's disc for exemplary bravery during Operation Sindoor. They secured the Uri hydroelectric power project along the Line of Control, evacuating 250 civilians amidst Pakistani shelling. Their actions prevented loss of life and ensured the safety of critical infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:16 IST
Courage Under Fire: CISF Heroes Honored for Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nineteen CISF personnel have been recognized for their exemplary courage during Operation Sindoor, securing a hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri. They were awarded the director general's disc for their bravery in saving 250 civilians.

The Central Industrial Security Force successfully evacuated civilians, including women and children, during Pakistani shelling on the night of May 6-7. Their actions also ensured the security of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation staff and maintained the integrity of critical infrastructure.

The personnel showed remarkable resilience by reinforcing bunkers, maintaining communication, and neutralizing hostile drones. Their efforts were pivotal in Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure following an attack in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

