Courage Under Fire: CISF Heroes Honored for Operation Sindoor

Nineteen CISF personnel have been recognized for their exemplary courage during Operation Sindoor, securing a hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri. They were awarded the director general's disc for their bravery in saving 250 civilians.

The Central Industrial Security Force successfully evacuated civilians, including women and children, during Pakistani shelling on the night of May 6-7. Their actions also ensured the security of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation staff and maintained the integrity of critical infrastructure.

The personnel showed remarkable resilience by reinforcing bunkers, maintaining communication, and neutralizing hostile drones. Their efforts were pivotal in Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure following an attack in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)