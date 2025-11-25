Justice Pursued: Arrests Made in Ballia Gang Rape Case

In a critical development, police in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district have arrested two men in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 27-year-old woman. The incident occurred in the Sahatwar area, prompting swift police action.

The woman was reportedly attacked on November 22 when she was at home alone in Sahatwar village. The accused, Ganesh Gupta, 30, and Guddan Soni, 22, allegedly threatened her with violence to ensure her silence. They have been apprehended following a police investigation.

Station Officer Anil Kumar Singh confirmed that a complaint was filed against the two men, leading to their arrest near Sahatwar railway crossing. Subsequently, the woman was sent for a medical examination to the district hospital, ensuring the case follows procedural protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)