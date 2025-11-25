Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Expands: Creation of Three New Districts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the creation of three new districts: Markapuram, Madanapalle, and Polavaram, increasing the total number of districts in the state from 26 to 29. Additionally, five new revenue divisions have been established to support the administrative changes.

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has green-lit the establishment of three new districts, namely Markapuram, Madanapalle, and Polavaram, which propels the state's total district count from 26 to 29.

After scrutinizing a ministerial committee's report at the secretariat, Naidu okayed the district formation alongside the creation of five new revenue divisions.

The districts will be complemented by the new revenue divisions of Nakkapalli, Addanki, Piler, Banaganapalle, and Madakasira, enhancing the administrative efficiency across the state's freshly defined boundaries.

