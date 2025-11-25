Tensions Rise Between Pakistan and Afghanistan Amid Cross-Border Accusations

The Pakistan Army has firmly rejected accusations from Afghanistan's Taliban-led government, which alleges that Pakistan conducted airstrikes in three eastern Afghan provinces. This accusation arrives during escalating tensions exacerbated by a rise in militant activity along the shared border.

According to Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, Pakistan allegedly bombed a house in the Khost province, resulting in the deaths of nine children and a woman. Additional strikes in Kunar and Paktika reportedly injured four more individuals. However, Pakistan maintains that it has not attacked civilians inside Afghanistan.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Pakistan Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), stated that Pakistan does not target civilians and asserts its actions publicly. He urged Afghanistan's government to function like a state rather than non-state actors amid ongoing accusations regarding the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

