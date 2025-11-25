Left Menu

Tensions Rise Between Pakistan and Afghanistan Amid Cross-Border Accusations

Pakistan Army denied claims by Afghanistan's Taliban government of airstrikes in Afghan provinces amid growing tensions from increased militant attacks at the border. Afghanistan alleges Pakistan bombed Khost, killing 10, and struck Kunar and Paktika. Pakistan blames Afghan Taliban for harboring militants targeting Pakistan, escalating regional unrest.

The Pakistan Army has firmly rejected accusations from Afghanistan's Taliban-led government, which alleges that Pakistan conducted airstrikes in three eastern Afghan provinces. This accusation arrives during escalating tensions exacerbated by a rise in militant activity along the shared border.

According to Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, Pakistan allegedly bombed a house in the Khost province, resulting in the deaths of nine children and a woman. Additional strikes in Kunar and Paktika reportedly injured four more individuals. However, Pakistan maintains that it has not attacked civilians inside Afghanistan.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Pakistan Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), stated that Pakistan does not target civilians and asserts its actions publicly. He urged Afghanistan's government to function like a state rather than non-state actors amid ongoing accusations regarding the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

