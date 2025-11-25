Left Menu

Punjab Police Uncover Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Ring

Punjab Police have dismantled a cross-border weapon smuggling module. Two suspects were arrested with hand grenades and a Glock pistol, linked to Pakistan through drone delivery. Investigations are probing the network's reach, while further arrests are anticipated. An FIR has been filed under the Arms Act.

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border weapon smuggling operation, arresting two suspects and seizing two hand grenades and a 9 mm Glock pistol, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The arrests were made in the Jalalabad area by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Fazilka, following a tip-off. The suspects, Vikram Singh from Chak Balochan Wala village and Prabhjot Singh alias Prabh from Chak Bazida village, were detained as they attempted to deliver the weapons.

Initial investigations suggest that the weapons, allegedly sourced from Pakistan, were smuggled using drones for potential criminal activities in Punjab. A broader investigation is underway to unravel the network's extent, aiming to trace both forward and backward linkages, as more arrests could be expected soon.

