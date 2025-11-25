India-EU Deepen Ties Amid Trade Talks and Global Challenges
India and the EU aim to finalize a free trade agreement by year-end while addressing global challenges, including the Indo-Pacific's stability, Ukraine's peace, and counterterrorism. They also discussed economic collaboration and security coordination in a series of high-level meetings held in Brussels.
India and the European Union have reinforced their commitment to finalizing a highly-anticipated free trade agreement by the end of this year. This was affirmed during a series of strategic meetings in Brussels, where both parties also expressed a common vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
Key discussions focused on respecting sovereignty, resolving disputes peacefully, and striving for a comprehensive peace in Ukraine, adhering to international law and the UN Charter. The agendas also included strategies for economic security, diversified supply chains, and broad-based trade and innovation cooperation.
The consultations underscored shared security challenges, highlighting efforts in defense dialogues, maritime safety, and counterterrorism. Both sides eagerly anticipate next year's summit to further a new Joint EU-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda in New Delhi.
