Digital Innovation Masterclass Boosts Youth-Led SMMEs as E-Commerce Surges in SA

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) has convened a high-impact masterclass aimed at accelerating digital transformation for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), particularly those led by young entrepreneurs. Held today at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria, the session forms part of a broader national effort to equip emerging businesses with the technological skills needed to thrive in a rapidly digitising economy.

The masterclass is hosted in collaboration with the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA). Together, these institutions are working to create a strong ecosystem for youth-driven digital entrepreneurship in South Africa.

A Strategic Focus on Digital Skills for Business Competitiveness

According to Deputy Minister of the dtic, Zuko Godlimpi, the masterclass offers more than theoretical insights—it showcases practical tools, real-world applications and success stories from young innovators who have leveraged digital platforms to expand into local and international markets.

“The session explores how digital tools can unlock new opportunities for SMMEs in the e-commerce space by enhancing market access, streamlining operations and driving growth,” Godlimpi explained. “Participants will gain hands-on insights into digital platforms, online payment systems, logistics solutions and digital marketing strategies.”

The masterclass also introduces youth entrepreneurs to alumni of the Capacity Building Programme for Digital Technology Integration in Business and Trade, who share their journeys of adopting digital solutions to scale their enterprises, improve product visibility and achieve operational efficiency.

Rising E-Commerce Opportunities in South Africa

South Africa’s e-commerce sector is expanding at its fastest pace yet, reshaping retail, manufacturing and service industries. The Deputy Minister emphasised that digital commerce is no longer optional for businesses seeking growth and resilience—it is a vital pathway to market competitiveness.

“It is important to note that the e-commerce landscape in South Africa is experiencing an unprecedented surge,” Godlimpi said. “For small businesses, digital platforms have become essential avenues for scaling up, reaching broader audiences and staying competitive in a shifting economic landscape.”

He highlighted that digital transformation is particularly empowering for entrepreneurs operating in rural or remote areas. Previously constrained by geographic limitations, small business owners can now reach nationwide—and in some cases global—consumers through online marketplaces, social media storefronts and direct-to-consumer platforms.

“A shop owner in a small rural village may once have served only a handful of local customers. With an online store, they can now sell their products across the country, and even internationally,” he said.

Government Support and Innovation Partnerships

The masterclass also spotlighted ongoing government initiatives aimed at enabling SMMEs to participate fully in the digital economy. These include:

digital adoption incentives for small businesses

support through NYDA’s entrepreneurship development programmes

innovation grants and incubation opportunities from DSTI

export readiness programmes within the dtic

collaborative research and innovation support from UNECA

By aligning policy, capacity building and innovation partnerships, government seeks to strengthen the SMME ecosystem and ensure inclusive participation in the future digital economy.

Linked to the Science Forum South Africa

The event is being hosted on the margins of Science Forum South Africa, a flagship platform promoting knowledge-based innovation, technological growth and collaborative scientific engagement. The masterclass precedes a major panel discussion scheduled for Wednesday, 26 November 2025, at the CSIR International Convention Centre.

The panel is expected to explore broader themes related to digital trade, the role of science in economic development, and the integration of youth into high-value innovation sectors.

Empowering Young Entrepreneurs in a Digital Future

As South Africa continues to strengthen its digital infrastructure, improve connectivity, and create supportive policy environments, youth-led SMMEs stand to benefit significantly. Events like today’s masterclass are part of a long-term drive to ensure that young entrepreneurs are not left behind in the evolving technological landscape.

By equipping them with digital literacy, e-commerce strategies and market-expansion tools, the dtic and its partners aim to build a new generation of globally competitive, digitally empowered enterprises capable of contributing to South Africa’s inclusive economic growth.