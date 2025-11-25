Department Rejects Claims of System Collapse, Details Progress on Act 36 Reforms

The Department of Agriculture has moved to strongly counter what it calls “misleading and inaccurate” claims made by an industry lobby group regarding alleged systemic failure in processing applications under the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act, 1947 (Act 36 of 1947). The Act governs the registration, evaluation and regulation of pesticides, fertilisers, farm feeds and stock remedies—critical inputs in South Africa’s agricultural value chain.

In a detailed statement issued on Monday, the department insisted that the regulatory framework is not collapsing but is undergoing significant modernisation, with measurable improvements in turnaround times, system efficiency and digital access for stakeholders.

Department Pushes Back Against “Collapse” Narrative

The department said the narrative suggesting a “persistent collapse” in processing applications is factually incorrect, noting that thousands of applications have been finalised in the current financial year alone. It confirmed that 6 617 applications were processed in the 2024/25 financial year, while 51 165 applications have been completed over the past five years—out of 56 890 total submissions.

“Upon assuming office, the Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, indicated that the backlogs and inefficiencies around the process would receive attention,” the statement said. “These improvements reflect that commitment in action.”

The department emphasised that while challenges persist, particularly around technical evaluations, it has not halted or slowed its core functions. Instead, it has made substantial progress to strengthen regulatory efficiency.

Turnaround Times and Modernisation Efforts

Current turnaround times for applications range from two weeks to 24 months, depending on the nature and complexity of the application. Highly technical pesticide or remedy applications, for example, require scientific risk assessments and compliance vetting, which naturally extend processing timelines.

In line with the 2011 Ministerial Task Team’s recommendations, the department has prioritised replacing outdated manual systems with modern, digital platforms. Minister Steenhuisen confirmed that the first phase of this modernisation—the online application system for pesticides—was launched in December 2023.

This new online platform allows stakeholders to:

submit applications electronically

track real-time progress of their submissions

receive feedback directly

generate lists of registered pesticides for public access

reduce compliance delays and administrative inefficiencies

The Minister said the transition to digital systems is a cornerstone of regulatory transformation.

“Previously, applicants had to travel to the department’s offices to file paperwork manually. By going digital, the department is eliminating unnecessary delays and creating a ‘fast track’ for companies that comply with requirements from the start,” Steenhuisen said.

He stressed that automation of the Agricultural Inputs Control System will improve transparency, enable quicker identification of non-compliant applications and ensure that compliant businesses are prioritised.

Beginning 1 April 2026, the department will no longer accept manual pesticide applications, with digital submission becoming mandatory. Expansion to other agricultural inputs is planned in subsequent phases.

Boosting Capacity to Reduce Backlogs

To accelerate processing, the Office of the Registrar has increased internal capacity and appointed additional consultants to assist with technical reviews and regulatory assessments. Despite these interventions, the department acknowledged that several challenges continue to contribute to delays:

rising volume of applications tied to industry growth

incomplete or incorrect submissions

required concurrence from other government departments

delayed responses from applicants

technical rigour involved in product safety assessments

The total outstanding backlog now stands at 5 730 applications, with the majority under technical evaluation.

Breakdown of Outstanding Applications

Category Outstanding Applications Awaiting Technical Evaluation Agricultural Remedies 2 390 2 205 Animal Feeds 1 509 1 059 Stock Remedies 1 151 1 109 Fertilisers 680 442

The department emphasised that these backlogs are actively being cleared through increased staffing, improved workflow systems and digital transformation.

Vaccine Supply Remains Stable Despite Rumours

In a separate update, Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) dismissed rumours suggesting a national shortage of Rift Valley Fever (RVF) vaccines. OBP confirmed that vaccine stocks are sufficient and that the production pipeline remains robust.

Since the onset of the RVF outbreak, OBP has:

distributed 465 200 doses of live RVF vaccine

distributed 118 050 doses of inactivated vaccine

maintained 2.4 million live doses in current stock

For December 2025, OBP forecasts the production of:

2.6 million live doses ,

375 000 inactivated doses , and

1.5 million doses of Clone 13, a safe alternative strain for preventing RVF.

Looking ahead, OBP plans to produce nine million doses between January and March 2026 to support both emergency response and routine livestock vaccination efforts.

Strengthening Confidence in Agriculture’s Regulatory Systems

The Department of Agriculture reiterated that while it acknowledges existing operational challenges, the claim of a collapsing regulatory system is unfounded and misrepresents ongoing reforms.

With digital transformation underway, capacity boosted, and critical vaccines available in high volume, the department says it remains committed to ensuring a predictable, transparent and efficient regulatory environment.

The department urged lobby groups, industry stakeholders and the public to engage constructively and rely on verified information as Act 36 reforms continue.