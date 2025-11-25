Left Menu

Tragic Double Homicide in Jharkhand Tribal Community

An elderly tribal couple was found brutally murdered in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, over a suspected personal feud. The victims, Sargiya and Mukta Balmuchu, were discovered by villagers in a pool of blood. Police arrested one suspect and are searching for other culprits involved in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heart-wrenching incident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, an elderly couple was axed to death, allegedly due to personal enmity with neighbors. The victims, identified as Sargiya Balmuchu, 72, and his wife Mukta Balmuchu, 65, were discovered on Tuesday by village locals.

The tragic crime came to light when villagers stumbled upon the couple's bodies lying in a pool of blood. The police were promptly notified and arrived at the scene to begin an investigation. Superintendent of Police Amit Renu reported that one suspect has been detained, with efforts underway to capture others involved.

The brutal nature of the killings has sent shockwaves through the tribal community, raising concerns about rising tensions and violence in the area. Authorities are urged to ensure swift justice and restore peace among the residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

