Tragic Double Homicide in Jharkhand Tribal Community

In a heart-wrenching incident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, an elderly couple was axed to death, allegedly due to personal enmity with neighbors. The victims, identified as Sargiya Balmuchu, 72, and his wife Mukta Balmuchu, 65, were discovered on Tuesday by village locals.

The tragic crime came to light when villagers stumbled upon the couple's bodies lying in a pool of blood. The police were promptly notified and arrived at the scene to begin an investigation. Superintendent of Police Amit Renu reported that one suspect has been detained, with efforts underway to capture others involved.

The brutal nature of the killings has sent shockwaves through the tribal community, raising concerns about rising tensions and violence in the area. Authorities are urged to ensure swift justice and restore peace among the residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)