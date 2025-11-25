Gaza Ceasefire: Tension and Truces Amid Hostage Handover

In a critical move that underscores the ongoing tensions in Gaza, Palestinian militants transferred human remains to the Red Cross, believed to be of a hostage, as part of a precarious ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The exchange occurs amid mounting accusations from both sides of ceasefire violations, with Israeli officials warning of military actions should the handover process falter further. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office described delays as breaches of the truce.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains acute, exacerbated by heavy rains and a slow influx of aid, as international organizations call on Israel to lift aid restrictions. The UN has reported severe shortages of essential goods, complicating the volatile humanitarian situation for millions in the area.

