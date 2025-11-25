PM Modi Marks 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji in Kurukshetra

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed a solemn and historic gathering in Kurukshetra, Haryana, commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. The event, attended by saints, Sikh leaders, dignitaries, and thousands of devotees, became a powerful reflection of India’s spiritual legacy, cultural continuity, and enduring reverence for the Sikh Guru whose unparalleled sacrifice safeguarded the religious freedom of countless innocents.

The Prime Minister began by noting the extraordinary spiritual convergence the day represented. Earlier in the morning he had been in Ayodhya, the sacred city of the Ramayana, and by evening he stood in Kurukshetra, the revered land of the Bhagavad Gita. He remarked that such an alignment of holy geographies on an occasion dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji elevated the significance of the day.

Recalling Transformative Moments of Sikh-Hindu Harmony

PM Modi reflected on a moment of historic coincidence from 9 November 2019—the day the Supreme Court delivered its verdict clearing the path for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. At the very same moment, he was in Dera Baba Nanak, inaugurating the Kartarpur Corridor. He shared that he had prayed for millions of devotees whose long-cherished aspirations were fulfilled that day. Now, with the Dharma Dhwaja raised in Ayodhya, he expressed gratitude to once again receive blessings from the Sikh Sangat in Kurukshetra.

Inauguration of ‘Panchajanya Memorial’: A Tribute to Dharma and Valor

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Panchajanya Memorial on the sacred land where Lord Krishna had given the eternal call to uphold truth and justice. He recited Krishna’s teachings, highlighting that sacrificing one’s life for truth is the greatest duty — a principle embodied by Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

To honor the Guru’s martyrdom, the Government of India released a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin, symbolically offering them at the feet of the ninth Sikh Guru.

Tracing Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Footsteps in Kurukshetra

PM Modi emphasized that Kurukshetra holds a special place in Sikh heritage. Nearly all Sikh Gurus visited this sacred soil during their spiritual journeys. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s visit, marked by deep penance and unmatched fearlessness, left an enduring spiritual imprint on the region.

The Prime Minister called Guru Sahib a “rare personality in world history,” praising his moral conviction and bravery during a time of severe Mughal oppression. He detailed how Kashmiri Hindus, facing forced conversions under Aurangzeb, sought the Guru’s protection. Guru Sahib’s message to them — that their faith would be saved if he himself accepted Islam — showcased his fearless commitment to righteousness.

The Supreme Sacrifice: A Turning Point in India’s Civilizational Story

PM Modi recounted the harrowing events that followed. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was arrested on Aurangzeb’s command. Despite threats, temptations, and witnessing the brutal execution of his companions—Bhai Mati Das Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji, and Bhai Dayala Ji—Guru Sahib remained unshaken. In a state of serene meditation, he accepted martyrdom in defense of freedom of faith.

He also honored Bhai Jaita Ji, who courageously transported the Guru’s severed head to Anandpur Sahib. PM Modi invoked Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s words that the “Tilak and sacred thread”—symbols of faith—were protected due to Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib’s ultimate sacrifice.

Delhi’s Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, built on the exact location of his martyrdom, was described by the Prime Minister as a “living monument of inspiration,” while Anandpur Sahib stands as a spiritual powerhouse for India’s national consciousness. It is for this reason that history remembers the ninth Guru as ‘Hind Di Chadar’ — the Shield of India.

National Celebrations of Sikh Heritage Underlining Unity

PM Modi noted that the last 11 years have seen significant national recognition for Sikh traditions. The Government celebrated:

550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji

These events became national festivals, embraced by people of all faiths across India.

Preserving Sacred Relics and Expanding Pilgrimage Infrastructure

The Prime Minister highlighted efforts to connect Sikh heritage with modern infrastructure:

Completion of the Kartarpur Corridor

Launch of Hemkund Sahib Ropeway Project

Expansion of Virasat-e-Khalsa Museum, Anandpur Sahib

Scientific preservation and national dedication of the sacred ‘Joda Sahib’ of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, now placed at Takht Shri Patna Sahib

He recalled bowing before the holy relics during their recent ceremonious journey from Delhi to Patna Sahib.

Another milestone was the return of three original copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan, a moment he said was a matter of deep national pride.

Echoes of the Sahibzadas’ Bravery and India’s Fight Against Terrorism

The Prime Minister invoked the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas, who chose to be bricked alive rather than surrender their faith. To honor their memory, Veer Bal Diwas is observed annually on 26 December.

He added that teachings of the Sikh Gurus have been embedded in the national curriculum to build a future generation rooted in courage, service, and truth.

Discussing modern national security, PM Modi emphasized India’s fearlessness — citing Operation Sindoor as a recent example of India’s uncompromising stance against terrorism. He said the new India “neither fears, nor stops, nor bows before terror.”

Guru Sahib’s Message Against Addiction: A Call to Protect Youth

PM Modi addressed a social issue close to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s philosophy: the fight against addiction. He described addiction as a growing threat to youth aspirations. While the government is committed to eliminating this menace, he stressed that community and family participation are equally essential.

He recalled that during the Guru’s journeys from Anandpur Sahib, he inspired villages to abandon intoxicant cultivation and reclaim moral strength. The Prime Minister urged society to take similar collective action today to protect the future of the nation’s young citizens.

Guiding India’s Future Through the Ideals of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

Concluding his address, PM Modi said that Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s teachings should form the foundation of India’s conduct, policies, and societal harmony. The wide observance of the Guru’s Shaheedi Diwas across India testifies to the living spirit of the Sikh tradition.

He expressed hope that the youth of India, inspired by Guru Sahib’s fearlessness and compassion, will lead the country toward a developed and harmonious future. The Prime Minister extended his warm greetings to all those commemorating this historic day.

The event was graced by Governor of Haryana Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini, and Union Ministers Shri Manohar Lal, Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, and Shri Krishna Pal, along with numerous dignitaries and devotees.