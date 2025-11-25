Piyush Goyal Calls for Stronger Centre–State Synergy to Boost India’s Exports

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal reaffirmed India’s commitment to accelerating export-led growth as he chaired the fourth meeting of the reconstituted Board of Trade (BoT) in New Delhi. Addressing ministers from various States and Union Territories, senior officials, industry associations, Export Promotion Councils, and trade experts, Shri Goyal emphasized that export expansion is vital for India’s economic transformation, employment generation, and long-term global competitiveness.

He highlighted that India’s economic resilience amid global headwinds has created a strong foundation for a more ambitious export strategy—one that calls for deep Centre–State collaboration, quality enhancement, technology integration, and MSME empowerment.

Centre–State Cooperation: The Anchor of India’s Export Ambitions

Shri Goyal stressed the need for States to partner proactively with the Central Government to expand and diversify India’s export basket. He explained that the newly launched Export Promotion Mission would include targeted schemes to support landlocked States, helping them overcome logistical and infrastructural disadvantages to become competitive hubs for global trade.

He assured States that the Ministry of Commerce will work closely with them to address emerging sector-specific challenges, identify bottlenecks, and implement timely solutions through coordinated interventions.

Quality First: Building India’s Reputation as a Trusted Global Supplier

Underscoring the non-negotiable importance of quality, he reminded stakeholders that India’s credibility as a reliable exporter depends on the consistency and superiority of every product that leaves its borders. He urged all States to strengthen their quality-assurance mechanisms, highlighting that global trust and long-term market presence can only be secured through adherence to the highest standards.

Sharing Best Practices to Strengthen India’s Trade Ecosystem

The Minister called upon States to actively share successful models—especially in areas like Ease of Doing Business, Single Window systems, and streamlined approvals—to create healthy competition and foster mutual learning.

Such best-practice exchange, he said, will lead to smoother processes for exporters, reduced compliance burdens, and more efficient governance, ultimately improving India’s overall export performance.

The Board of Trade: A Crucial Policy Advisory Platform

Reconstituted in 2019 by merging the Council for Trade Development and Promotion with the BoT, the Board continues to serve as the apex advisory body on foreign trade policy. Its mandate includes:

Strengthening India’s trade infrastructure

Enhancing market access

Guiding sectoral export strategies

Supporting MSMEs through policy-level interventions

Trade Connect ePlatform: India’s Digital Gateway for Exporters

A key highlight of the meeting was the progress of the Trade Connect ePlatform, launched in September 2024. Shri Goyal described it as a major step toward digital public infrastructure for trade. The platform now integrates:

Services of Indian Missions abroad

Department of Commerce and DGFT systems

Export Promotion Councils

Exim Bank resources

Market intelligence tools

Product compliance databases

Key achievements so far include:

Over 62 lakh platform visits

More than 18 lakh registered users

Over 22 lakh digital Certificates of Origin issued

Multilingual accessibility for wider outreach

Dedicated support tools for MSMEs entering international markets

The platform encourages digital documentation, cost savings, and reduced procedural delays—making export processes more transparent and business-friendly.

Jan Sunwai and Grievance Redressal: A Success Story in Service Delivery

Shri Goyal noted the remarkable success of the Jan Sunwai video-conferencing module, which has resolved 3,377 out of 3,518 grievances—a closure rate of 96%. He praised the initiative as an example of responsive, citizen-centric governance.

Trade Policy Reforms and FTA Momentum

The Minister highlighted significant policy advancements, including:

Extension of the RoDTEP scheme until 31 March 2026 for all eligible export categories, providing predictability and stability to exporters

Major steps in trade diplomacy, resulting in landmark FTAs such as: India–EFTA TEPA (March 2024) India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (July 2025)

Ongoing negotiations with key partners across Asia, Europe, and Africa

He stated that these agreements will unlock market access, diversify export destinations, and strengthen India’s position within global value chains.

Export Strategy: Diversification, Logistics Reforms, MSME Support

Shri Goyal reiterated that India’s export strategy is now grounded in four pillars:

Market Diversification – reducing overdependence on limited geographies Logistics Reforms – improving multimodal connectivity and reducing costs MSME Empowerment – enabling smaller exporters to scale globally Technology Adoption – driving competitiveness through digital and advanced tools

These pillars together aim to position India as a reliable, competitive, and innovation-driven trading partner.

Strengthening Last-Mile Connectivity and Digital Trade Ecosystem

Commerce Secretary Shri Rajesh Agarwal highlighted the importance of institutional coordination and last-mile delivery of government support. He reaffirmed the commitment to expanding digital public infrastructure for trade and ensuring faster resolution of export-related issues through advanced tech platforms.

DGFT Additional Secretary Shri Ajay Bhadoo reiterated efforts to make all trade-facilitation services fully digital and paperless, noting that initiatives such as digital Certificates of Origin and the Trade Connect ePlatform aim to simplify procedures and reduce costs, especially for MSMEs.

Active Participation from States and Industry Stakeholders

Many States shared their export-promotion models, achievements, and upcoming plans. The meeting saw participation from:

Gujarat

Assam

Bihar

Rajasthan

Tripura

Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Goa

Andhra Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

A wide spectrum of exporters, Export Promotion Councils, trade experts, and senior government officials also attended, reflecting a united and collaborative approach toward building a globally competitive trade ecosystem.

A Unified Vision for India’s Global Trade Leadership

The 4th Board of Trade meeting highlighted the Government’s resolve to make India a top global trading hub by harnessing technology, empowering MSMEs, strengthening logistics, and fostering collaboration across all levels of governance.

Shri Piyush Goyal concluded the session by emphasizing that India’s export growth is a collective national responsibility—one that requires synergy, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence.