Rajnath Singh Showcases India’s Shipbuilding Power at Samudra Utkarsh 2025

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh called on international partners to harness the strengths of India’s rapidly growing shipbuilding industry and co-develop next-generation maritime capabilities. Speaking at Samudra Utkarsh 2025, a seminar organised by the Department of Defence Production in New Delhi, the Minister delivered a compelling address on India’s emergence as a global hub for naval construction, maritime innovation, and sustainable technologies.

With participation from foreign delegates, senior military leaders, shipbuilding industry representatives, and global stakeholders, Samudra Utkarsh highlighted India’s expanding capacity in warship building, commercial vessel design, and green maritime solutions—marking India’s growing influence in the global maritime economy.

India’s End-to-End Indigenous Shipbuilding Ecosystem: A Strategic Strength

Shri Rajnath Singh emphasised that India’s shipbuilding ecosystem is one of the most integrated in the world, encompassing:

Concept design

Modular construction

Outfitting and systems integration

Testing and trials

Repairs, refits, and lifecycle support

Backed by thousands of MSMEs supplying propulsion systems, metals, advanced sensors, electronics, composites, and combat systems, India has built a robust maritime value chain.

“Our ecosystem does not just build ships—it builds trust, partnerships, and long-term capability,” he said, urging global industries to participate in co-development, co-production, and market expansion.

India’s Naval Strength Demonstrated Through World-Class Platforms

Shri Rajnath Singh underscored the technological advancement reflected in India’s flagship platforms:

INS Vikrant, the first indigenous aircraft carrier

Kalvari-class submarines, built under the strategic partnership model

Stealth frigates and destroyers equipped with cutting-edge combat systems

Weaponised and fully networked platforms aligned with future maritime warfare

These platforms demonstrate India’s significant progress in naval architecture, systems engineering, and high-level integration—cementing India’s reputation as a rising maritime power.

Expanding Footprint in Commercial and Dual-Use Vessel Markets

India’s shipyards are also expanding their capabilities in the commercial and research vessel segments. The Minister highlighted India’s production of:

High-end passenger and cargo vessels

Pollution-control and research ships

Coastal ferries and deep-sea exploration support vessels

Green-fuel and LNG-powered ships

Roll-On Roll-Off (Ro-Ro) cargo vessels

High-efficiency commercial ships

These vessels are now supplied both domestically and to global clients, reflecting India’s competitiveness in quality and cost-effectiveness.

India’s Maritime Vision: Aatmanirbharta through Policy Reforms

Shri Rajnath Singh said every naval and Coast Guard ship currently under construction is being built in India, proving the success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the shipbuilding sector. This transformation is backed by major reforms including:

Maritime India Vision 2030

Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047

Defence Production & Export Promotion Policy

Defence Procurement Manual 2025

Under these frameworks, the Navy now has 262 ongoing indigenous design and development projects, many of which aim to achieve near-100% indigenous content.

He affirmed that India’s commercial fleet, too, will soon be built entirely in domestic shipyards.

Shipyards as Pillars of India’s Blue Economy and Climate-Resilient Future

Shri Rajnath Singh called Indian shipyards “vital pillars of India’s emerging Blue Economy,” noting their contributions in building vessels for:

Marine ecosystem research

Fisheries development

Maritime law enforcement

Ocean exploration

Coastal and offshore surveillance

He also highlighted India’s shift toward green shipbuilding:

Hybrid propulsion systems

Energy-efficient hull designs

Use of alternative fuels

Electrification and digitalisation of shipyard processes

These initiatives align with global climate standards and position India as a leader in sustainable maritime growth.

Humanitarian Missions Reflect India’s Global Maritime Responsibility

The Minister highlighted India’s humanitarian and disaster-relief operations, made possible by robust indigenous shipbuilding:

Operation Samudra Setu during COVID-19

Operation Brahma during the 2025 Myanmar earthquake

Medical evacuation from MV Heilan Star by INS Vikrant in 2025

These missions showcase India’s readiness to deploy naval assets for global peace, safety, and humanitarian service.

India as an Indo-Pacific Maritime Repair and Sustainment Hub

Shri Rajnath Singh noted the increasing number of foreign ships arriving in Indian shipyards for repairs and refits, describing it as strong validation of India’s reliability, expertise, and cost advantage.

He expressed India’s ambition to become the preferred maintenance and repair hub for the entire Indo-Pacific region, supported by world-class infrastructure and skilled manpower.

A 4,524-Year Maritime Legacy: From Lothal to Modern Shipyards

The seminar’s theme, “2500 BCE – 2025 CE: Celebrating 4,524 Years of Shipbuilding Excellence,” paid tribute to India’s millennia-old maritime heritage. From the ancient docks of Lothal to the advanced shipyards of Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, and Kolkata, India’s maritime legacy reflects a continuum of innovation, resilience, and global connectivity.

Leadership Insights: Strength, Innovation, and Modernisation

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth

Shri Seth called Samudra Utkarsh a landmark event showcasing India’s capability in building modern warships and commercial vessels. He emphasized:

The need for innovation

Skill development

International collaboration

Export competitiveness

He reminded participants that India’s maritime strength is rooted in both ancient heritage and modern industry.

Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar

Shri Kumar described Indian shipyards as “symbols of India’s industrial resurgence,” pointing to the adoption of:

Digital tools

Automation

Advanced quality systems

Globally benchmarked best practices

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to modernising shipyards, strengthening SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), and driving maritime self-reliance.

Publications, Exhibitions, and Technical Sessions

During the event, the Raksha Mantri released:

Coffee-table book: Shipyards of Bharat – Infrastructure, Capability, Outreach

Compendium: Samudra Navpravartan

*10-year AI roadmap for Indian shipyards

The Ministers also visited technology stalls set up by leading shipyards, showcasing:

Warship and submarine construction models

Autonomous maritime systems

Digital twin technologies

Commercial shipbuilding advancements

Sessions were conducted on:

Warship building

Submarine construction and refits

Unmanned and autonomous maritime systems

Commercial shipbuilding and repair

The gathering was attended by CDS General Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, senior military officers, and global industry representatives.

A Future Maritime Powerhouse

Samudra Utkarsh 2025 reaffirmed India’s determination to become a global maritime powerhouse by driving innovation, strengthening supply chains, and leading sustainable shipbuilding. Shri Rajnath Singh concluded by reiterating that India is ready to shape the “maritime century” with a vision rooted in partnership, resilience, and technological excellence.