Left Menu

Telangana's Upcoming Gram Panchayat Elections: A Crucial Political Test

The Telangana State Election Commission announced a three-phase gram panchayat election schedule for December. The elections, following a controversial court stay on BC reservations, will test the popularity of major parties. Over 1.66 crore voters will participate, with results declared for each phase after voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:54 IST
Telangana's Upcoming Gram Panchayat Elections: A Crucial Political Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political event, the Telangana State Election Commission has unveiled a three-phase schedule for gram panchayat elections set for December 11, 14, and 17. These elections are anticipated to gauge the popularity of key political parties, including the ruling Congress, BJP, and BRS, despite being conducted on a non-party basis.

State Election Commissioner I Rani Kumudini detailed that elections will be held for a total of 12,728 Sarpanch posts and 1,12,242 ward offices, reaching over 1.66 crore eligible voters. Voting will employ traditional ballot boxes and papers, with the first round set to commence on December 11, followed by counting and results post-1 pm. Subsequent rounds will follow similar procedures.

The election announcement comes after a High Court stay on a government order concerning 42 percent BC reservation in local bodies, which led to the suspension of previously scheduled rural local body elections. Due to these legal complications, the Telangana government has deferred polls for other bodies, focusing instead on gram panchayat elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

 Global
2
Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

 Global
3
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
4
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025