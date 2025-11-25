Telangana's Upcoming Gram Panchayat Elections: A Crucial Political Test

In a significant political event, the Telangana State Election Commission has unveiled a three-phase schedule for gram panchayat elections set for December 11, 14, and 17. These elections are anticipated to gauge the popularity of key political parties, including the ruling Congress, BJP, and BRS, despite being conducted on a non-party basis.

State Election Commissioner I Rani Kumudini detailed that elections will be held for a total of 12,728 Sarpanch posts and 1,12,242 ward offices, reaching over 1.66 crore eligible voters. Voting will employ traditional ballot boxes and papers, with the first round set to commence on December 11, followed by counting and results post-1 pm. Subsequent rounds will follow similar procedures.

The election announcement comes after a High Court stay on a government order concerning 42 percent BC reservation in local bodies, which led to the suspension of previously scheduled rural local body elections. Due to these legal complications, the Telangana government has deferred polls for other bodies, focusing instead on gram panchayat elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)