Civil Aviation Minister Updates Vice-President on India’s Expanding Aviation Vision

Updated: 25-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:34 IST

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, called on the Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at Parliament House, accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry.

The meeting served as a detailed review of India’s civil aviation landscape, highlighting ongoing reforms, infrastructural advancements, and policy-driven initiatives aimed at creating a modern, accessible, and globally benchmarked aviation ecosystem.

Strengthening India’s Aviation Infrastructure and Global Competitiveness

During the interaction, the Vice-President was briefed on the key measures taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to align India’s aviation sector with evolving global standards. The Minister outlined the Government’s multidimensional strategy, which includes:

Expansion of airport infrastructure nationwide

Launch of new airports under greenfield development projects

Modernization and capacity enhancement of existing airports

Improvement of passenger amenities and safety standards

Strengthening connectivity between metros, regional hubs, and remote areas

These measures collectively aim to sustain the record growth in domestic and international passenger traffic, which has positioned India among the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

Making Air Travel Affordable and Accessible

The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that air travel remains affordable, especially for citizens in remote and underserved regions. As part of this effort, the Ministry continues to prioritize equitable access to air connectivity through subsidy support, route rationalization, and airport development in smaller towns.

The Vice-President appreciated these efforts, noting that accessible air travel contributes to social inclusion, economic upliftment, and improved mobility for citizens across socioeconomic groups.

RCS-UDAN: A Catalyst for Regional Growth and Connectivity

A key component of the briefing was the Government’s flagship RCS-UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, designed to expand air connectivity to regions that traditionally lacked air transport infrastructure.

The Minister highlighted achievements under UDAN, including:

Over 75 airports, heliports, and water aerodromes revived or operationalized

More than 500 new routes awarded

Improved connectivity to North-East India, hill states, and aspirational districts

These efforts have created new opportunities in tourism, agriculture, business, emergency healthcare transport, and regional trade.

The Vice-President praised the scheme for empowering local communities, boosting regional tourism, and unlocking economic potential across multiple states. He stressed the importance of continuing to revive unused airstrips to further support decentralised growth.

Promoting Atmanirbharta through MRO and Clean Energy Adoption

The Minister also briefed the Vice-President on initiatives to promote Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the aviation sector through the strengthening of the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem.

Key updates included:

Policies to attract investments in domestic MRO facilities

Technology integration and skilled workforce development

Reduction in dependence on foreign MRO hubs

Encouragement of Indian carriers to conduct maintenance within the country

Additionally, the Ministry is accelerating sustainability initiatives, including:

Adoption of clean energy sources at airports

Expansion of solar power capacity

Implementation of energy-efficient systems

Measures to reduce carbon emissions and support India’s climate commitments

These initiatives are positioning Indian airports as leaders in green aviation infrastructure.

Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024: A Landmark Legislative Reform

The Vice-President was briefed on the salient features of The Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, the new aviation legislation that:

Modernises the regulatory framework for aviation safety

Strengthens compliance with international aviation standards

Supports innovation in aviation technology

Streamlines governance mechanisms

Enhances growth prospects for airlines, airports, and allied services

The Act demonstrates the Government’s commitment to building a future-ready aviation ecosystem strongly aligned with global best practices.

Expanding Training Capacity to Address Rising Pilot Demand

Shri Radhakrishnan highlighted the rapidly increasing demand for pilots, a direct consequence of India’s expanding aviation market and airline fleet size.

He underlined the need to:

Increase the number of training aircraft

Expand the network of flying training organisations (FTOs)

Upgrade training infrastructure and simulators

Support Indian youth aspiring to enter aviation careers

The Vice-President emphasised that capacity building in the aviation workforce is essential for sustaining long-term sectoral growth.

A Forward-Looking Vision for India’s Aviation Future

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to:

Strengthening aviation infrastructure

Expanding affordable connectivity

Deepening regional access under UDAN

Fostering self-reliance in MRO and aviation technology

Advancing sustainable airport operations

Ensuring world-class safety and service standards

The Vice-President appreciated the Ministry’s proactive efforts and encouraged continued innovation and collaboration to ensure India remains on track to becoming a global aviation hub in the coming years.