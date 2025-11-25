Civil Aviation Minister Updates Vice-President on India’s Expanding Aviation Vision
During the interaction, the Vice-President was briefed on the key measures taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to align India’s aviation sector with evolving global standards.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, called on the Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at Parliament House, accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry.
The meeting served as a detailed review of India’s civil aviation landscape, highlighting ongoing reforms, infrastructural advancements, and policy-driven initiatives aimed at creating a modern, accessible, and globally benchmarked aviation ecosystem.
Strengthening India’s Aviation Infrastructure and Global Competitiveness
-
Expansion of airport infrastructure nationwide
-
Launch of new airports under greenfield development projects
-
Modernization and capacity enhancement of existing airports
-
Improvement of passenger amenities and safety standards
-
Strengthening connectivity between metros, regional hubs, and remote areas
These measures collectively aim to sustain the record growth in domestic and international passenger traffic, which has positioned India among the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.
Making Air Travel Affordable and Accessible
The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that air travel remains affordable, especially for citizens in remote and underserved regions. As part of this effort, the Ministry continues to prioritize equitable access to air connectivity through subsidy support, route rationalization, and airport development in smaller towns.
The Vice-President appreciated these efforts, noting that accessible air travel contributes to social inclusion, economic upliftment, and improved mobility for citizens across socioeconomic groups.
RCS-UDAN: A Catalyst for Regional Growth and Connectivity
A key component of the briefing was the Government’s flagship RCS-UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, designed to expand air connectivity to regions that traditionally lacked air transport infrastructure.
The Minister highlighted achievements under UDAN, including:
-
Over 75 airports, heliports, and water aerodromes revived or operationalized
-
More than 500 new routes awarded
-
Improved connectivity to North-East India, hill states, and aspirational districts
These efforts have created new opportunities in tourism, agriculture, business, emergency healthcare transport, and regional trade.
The Vice-President praised the scheme for empowering local communities, boosting regional tourism, and unlocking economic potential across multiple states. He stressed the importance of continuing to revive unused airstrips to further support decentralised growth.
Promoting Atmanirbharta through MRO and Clean Energy Adoption
The Minister also briefed the Vice-President on initiatives to promote Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the aviation sector through the strengthening of the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem.
Key updates included:
-
Policies to attract investments in domestic MRO facilities
-
Technology integration and skilled workforce development
-
Reduction in dependence on foreign MRO hubs
-
Encouragement of Indian carriers to conduct maintenance within the country
Additionally, the Ministry is accelerating sustainability initiatives, including:
-
Adoption of clean energy sources at airports
-
Expansion of solar power capacity
-
Implementation of energy-efficient systems
-
Measures to reduce carbon emissions and support India’s climate commitments
These initiatives are positioning Indian airports as leaders in green aviation infrastructure.
Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024: A Landmark Legislative Reform
The Vice-President was briefed on the salient features of The Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, the new aviation legislation that:
-
Modernises the regulatory framework for aviation safety
-
Strengthens compliance with international aviation standards
-
Supports innovation in aviation technology
-
Streamlines governance mechanisms
-
Enhances growth prospects for airlines, airports, and allied services
The Act demonstrates the Government’s commitment to building a future-ready aviation ecosystem strongly aligned with global best practices.
Expanding Training Capacity to Address Rising Pilot Demand
Shri Radhakrishnan highlighted the rapidly increasing demand for pilots, a direct consequence of India’s expanding aviation market and airline fleet size.
He underlined the need to:
-
Increase the number of training aircraft
-
Expand the network of flying training organisations (FTOs)
-
Upgrade training infrastructure and simulators
-
Support Indian youth aspiring to enter aviation careers
The Vice-President emphasised that capacity building in the aviation workforce is essential for sustaining long-term sectoral growth.
A Forward-Looking Vision for India’s Aviation Future
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to:
-
Strengthening aviation infrastructure
-
Expanding affordable connectivity
-
Deepening regional access under UDAN
-
Fostering self-reliance in MRO and aviation technology
-
Advancing sustainable airport operations
-
Ensuring world-class safety and service standards
The Vice-President appreciated the Ministry’s proactive efforts and encouraged continued innovation and collaboration to ensure India remains on track to becoming a global aviation hub in the coming years.