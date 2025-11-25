National Sardar@150 Unity March to Begin on Constitution Day with Mega Padyatra
Flagged off from Shastri Maidan, Vallabh Vidyanagar, the National Padyatra will bring together thousands of youth, volunteers, and dignitaries in a collective journey of patriotism, service, and remembrance.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), through MY Bharat, is set to launch the nationwide Sardar@150 Unity March—a grand National Padyatra beginning on 26 November 2025, observed across the nation as Constitution Day.
This padyatra marks the culmination of a powerful, months-long unity movement inspired by the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the nation-building vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who has repeatedly highlighted Sardar Patel’s role in forging the unity and integrity of modern India.
A Grand Launch with National and State Leadership
The National Padyatra will be flagged off in the presence of distinguished leaders, including:
-
Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel
-
Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha
-
Union MoS for Consumer Affairs Smt. Nimuben Bambhaniya
-
Union MoS for Women & Child Development Smt. Anupriya Patel
-
BJP Gujarat State President Shri Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma
-
Gujarat Ministers Shri Ramanbhai Solanki, Shri Kamleshbhai Patel, and Dr. Jayrambhai Gamit
-
Vice Chancellors Prof. Dr. Harshadbhai Patel (Gujarat Vidyapeeth University) and Dr. Niranjan P. Patel (Sardar Patel University)
-
Paralympians Sapna Vyas and Mansi Joshi
-
Former cricketer Shri Rakesh Chauhan
-
MY Bharat volunteers and over a lakh enthusiastic youth
Their presence will reinforce the padyatra’s message of unity, youth leadership, and national pride.
Nationwide Build-Up: A Movement That Reached Every Corner of India
The strong response across the country is the result of extensive pre-event activities held over several weeks.
As of 24 November 2025:
-
613 districts covered out of 780
-
1,422 padyatras completed at district and constituency levels
-
Coverage across 431 Lok Sabha constituencies
-
A cumulative distance of 7,200+ km walked
-
Routes ranging from 2 to 15 km emphasising cultural and historical significance
-
Participation of 14.3 lakh citizens, primarily youth
This remarkable mobilization represents one of the largest youth-led unity campaigns in recent years.
Constitution Day Ceremonies: Tribute at Sardar Patel’s Ancestral Home
The National Padyatra will commence at 9:00 AM with dignitaries offering floral tributes at Sardar Patel’s ancestral residence in Karamsad.
A Sardar Sabha at Shastri Maidan will follow, where leaders, scholars, and youth representatives will reflect on:
-
Sardar Patel’s indomitable leadership
-
His historic integration of 562 princely states
-
His vision for a united, secure, and progressive India
-
The continuing relevance of his principles in the 21st century
The padyatra will be ceremonially flagged off at 12:00 noon, marking the start of an 11-day march covering nearly 180 km to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia.
Day 1 Route: A Journey Rooted in History and Culture
The padyatries will traverse:
-
Sardar Patel University
-
Shaheed Chowk
-
Bhaikaka Circle
-
Town Hall Circle
-
Borsad Chokdi
-
Jitodiya Road
-
Andhariya Chokdi
The day’s journey will conclude with an evening halt at Navli, where cultural events—folk dance, music, storytelling, craft exhibitions, and inter-community interaction—will reinforce Sardar Patel’s ideals of harmony and social cohesion.
150 Thematic Stops: A Living Classroom of Patriotism and Civic Duty
Spanning the 180 km route, 150 thematic stops will highlight:
-
Exhibitions on Sardar Patel’s life and contributions
-
Local artisanship and regional cultural identity
-
Showcases of government schemes
-
Youth-led panel discussions
-
Demonstrations of rural innovations
Daily Sardar Gatha sessions will bring alive episodes from Sardar Patel’s life, connecting historical insight with civic consciousness and personal responsibility.
Community Engagement: Gram Sabhas, Swachhata Drives, and Green Initiatives
To deepen citizen participation, MY Bharat has planned:
-
Gram Sabhas focusing on local development themes
-
Swachhata (cleanliness) campaigns
-
Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam tree-plantation drives
-
Awareness activities on health, environment, and constitutional values
-
Volunteer-led outreach on Swadeshi principles and youth empowerment
The padyatra will serve as a bridge between historical remembrance and community-driven progress.
Promoting Khadi, Swadeshi, and Local Economies
Reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, participants will be encouraged to:
-
Wear Khadi
-
Support local artisans
-
Purchase Swadeshi products from SHGs and local entrepreneurs
-
Celebrate India’s cultural and economic self-reliance
Handloom stalls, SHG exhibits, and innovation showcases will line the route, ensuring that the padyatra contributes to local livelihoods.
Culmination at the Statue of Unity on 6 December
The monumental padyatra will conclude on 6 December 2025 at the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A national celebration will be held where thousands of padyatris will offer collective tribute to the Iron Man of India.
This grand finale will include:
-
Cultural performances
-
Constitutional oath
-
Youth pledges for national unity
-
Reflections on India’s journey from independence to a vision of Viksit Bharat
Access Information and Participation
Complete details—route maps, volunteer registrations, schedules, and event guidelines—are available on the MY Bharat Portal under the Sardar@150 Unity March section.
The Ministry encourages youth across India to join the movement and carry forward the ideals of:
-
Ek Bharat
-
Aatmanirbhar Bharat
-
Viksit Bharat
-
Constitutional values of unity, justice, and fraternity