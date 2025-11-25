National Sardar@150 Unity March to Begin on Constitution Day with Mega Padyatra

Updated: 25-11-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:57 IST

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), through MY Bharat, is set to launch the nationwide Sardar@150 Unity March—a grand National Padyatra beginning on 26 November 2025, observed across the nation as Constitution Day.

This padyatra marks the culmination of a powerful, months-long unity movement inspired by the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the nation-building vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who has repeatedly highlighted Sardar Patel’s role in forging the unity and integrity of modern India.

Flagged off from Shastri Maidan, Vallabh Vidyanagar, the National Padyatra will bring together thousands of youth, volunteers, and dignitaries in a collective journey of patriotism, service, and remembrance.

A Grand Launch with National and State Leadership

The National Padyatra will be flagged off in the presence of distinguished leaders, including:

Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha

Union MoS for Consumer Affairs Smt. Nimuben Bambhaniya

Union MoS for Women & Child Development Smt. Anupriya Patel

BJP Gujarat State President Shri Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma

Gujarat Ministers Shri Ramanbhai Solanki, Shri Kamleshbhai Patel, and Dr. Jayrambhai Gamit

Vice Chancellors Prof. Dr. Harshadbhai Patel (Gujarat Vidyapeeth University) and Dr. Niranjan P. Patel (Sardar Patel University)

Paralympians Sapna Vyas and Mansi Joshi

Former cricketer Shri Rakesh Chauhan

MY Bharat volunteers and over a lakh enthusiastic youth

Their presence will reinforce the padyatra’s message of unity, youth leadership, and national pride.

Nationwide Build-Up: A Movement That Reached Every Corner of India

The strong response across the country is the result of extensive pre-event activities held over several weeks.

As of 24 November 2025:

613 districts covered out of 780

1,422 padyatras completed at district and constituency levels

Coverage across 431 Lok Sabha constituencies

A cumulative distance of 7,200+ km walked

Routes ranging from 2 to 15 km emphasising cultural and historical significance

Participation of 14.3 lakh citizens, primarily youth

This remarkable mobilization represents one of the largest youth-led unity campaigns in recent years.

Constitution Day Ceremonies: Tribute at Sardar Patel’s Ancestral Home

The National Padyatra will commence at 9:00 AM with dignitaries offering floral tributes at Sardar Patel’s ancestral residence in Karamsad.

A Sardar Sabha at Shastri Maidan will follow, where leaders, scholars, and youth representatives will reflect on:

Sardar Patel’s indomitable leadership

His historic integration of 562 princely states

His vision for a united, secure, and progressive India

The continuing relevance of his principles in the 21st century

The padyatra will be ceremonially flagged off at 12:00 noon, marking the start of an 11-day march covering nearly 180 km to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

Day 1 Route: A Journey Rooted in History and Culture

The padyatries will traverse:

Sardar Patel University

Shaheed Chowk

Bhaikaka Circle

Town Hall Circle

Borsad Chokdi

Jitodiya Road

Andhariya Chokdi

The day’s journey will conclude with an evening halt at Navli, where cultural events—folk dance, music, storytelling, craft exhibitions, and inter-community interaction—will reinforce Sardar Patel’s ideals of harmony and social cohesion.

150 Thematic Stops: A Living Classroom of Patriotism and Civic Duty

Spanning the 180 km route, 150 thematic stops will highlight:

Exhibitions on Sardar Patel’s life and contributions

Local artisanship and regional cultural identity

Showcases of government schemes

Youth-led panel discussions

Demonstrations of rural innovations

Daily Sardar Gatha sessions will bring alive episodes from Sardar Patel’s life, connecting historical insight with civic consciousness and personal responsibility.

Community Engagement: Gram Sabhas, Swachhata Drives, and Green Initiatives

To deepen citizen participation, MY Bharat has planned:

Gram Sabhas focusing on local development themes

Swachhata (cleanliness) campaigns

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam tree-plantation drives

Awareness activities on health, environment, and constitutional values

Volunteer-led outreach on Swadeshi principles and youth empowerment

The padyatra will serve as a bridge between historical remembrance and community-driven progress.

Promoting Khadi, Swadeshi, and Local Economies

Reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, participants will be encouraged to:

Wear Khadi

Support local artisans

Purchase Swadeshi products from SHGs and local entrepreneurs

Celebrate India’s cultural and economic self-reliance

Handloom stalls, SHG exhibits, and innovation showcases will line the route, ensuring that the padyatra contributes to local livelihoods.

Culmination at the Statue of Unity on 6 December

The monumental padyatra will conclude on 6 December 2025 at the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A national celebration will be held where thousands of padyatris will offer collective tribute to the Iron Man of India.

This grand finale will include:

Cultural performances

Constitutional oath

Youth pledges for national unity

Reflections on India’s journey from independence to a vision of Viksit Bharat

Access Information and Participation

Complete details—route maps, volunteer registrations, schedules, and event guidelines—are available on the MY Bharat Portal under the Sardar@150 Unity March section.

The Ministry encourages youth across India to join the movement and carry forward the ideals of: