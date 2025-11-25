Left Menu

Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio participated in a coalition video call to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. The meeting, co-chaired by French and British leaders, marks the first time a senior U.S. official joined these discussions. A task force will be established to solidify commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:59 IST
Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a coalition video call focused on post-war security guarantees for Ukraine. This marks the inaugural participation of a senior U.S. official in such discussions, according to French presidency officials.

The meeting, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, resulted in a decision to establish a task force aimed at reinforcing these security commitments. The task force will comprise representatives from the United States and other coalition member countries.

This strategic initiative underscores the coalition's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's security post-conflict. The details of these guarantees are set to be ironed out by the newly formed task force in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

 United States
2
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
3
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
4
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025