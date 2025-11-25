Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a coalition video call focused on post-war security guarantees for Ukraine. This marks the inaugural participation of a senior U.S. official in such discussions, according to French presidency officials.

The meeting, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, resulted in a decision to establish a task force aimed at reinforcing these security commitments. The task force will comprise representatives from the United States and other coalition member countries.

This strategic initiative underscores the coalition's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's security post-conflict. The details of these guarantees are set to be ironed out by the newly formed task force in the coming weeks.

