Strengthening Caribbean Ties: US and Trinidad and Tobago Discuss Regional Security

General Dan Caine met with Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to discuss regional security and collaboration. The United States pledged continued partnership to address shared threats in the Caribbean, highlighting the importance of regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 02:16 IST
In a crucial meeting held on Tuesday, a leading U.S. military official engaged in discussions with Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, reflecting a commitment to regional security as announced by the Pentagon.

General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, emphasized the United States' dedication to cooperating with Trinidad and Tobago, aiming to tackle mutual threats and boost collaboration throughout the Caribbean, according to Pentagon sources.

This engagement underscores the ongoing diplomatic and strategic efforts to enhance security measures and foster regional stability, crucial for both nations and the wider Caribbean region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

