In a crucial meeting held on Tuesday, a leading U.S. military official engaged in discussions with Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, reflecting a commitment to regional security as announced by the Pentagon.

General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, emphasized the United States' dedication to cooperating with Trinidad and Tobago, aiming to tackle mutual threats and boost collaboration throughout the Caribbean, according to Pentagon sources.

This engagement underscores the ongoing diplomatic and strategic efforts to enhance security measures and foster regional stability, crucial for both nations and the wider Caribbean region.

