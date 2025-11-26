Left Menu

Trump Considers Ousting FBI Director

President Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating the removal of Kash Patel as FBI Director in the near future, according to MS NOW. Three sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed this possibility, hinting at significant leadership changes within the agency.

In a potential shake-up at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, President Donald Trump is mulling over the dismissal of FBI Director Kash Patel. According to MS NOW, the decision could be executed in the coming months.

Three individuals with direct insight into the matter revealed Trump's considerations, indicating possible shifts in the agency's leadership.

This news follows a series of strategic personnel changes within the administration, with expectations of further personnel adjustments before the next election cycle.

