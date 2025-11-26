Unveiling Secret Files: Inside DNI's Bold Move for JFK Assassination Transparency

In a surprising move, officials from the Director of National Intelligence, led by Tulsi Gabbard, arrived unannounced at a CIA archival facility to seize classified documents concerning the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. The unexpected operation aimed to transfer files to the National Archives for declassification, a mission echoing President Trump's directive.

Sources familiar with the incident describe it as a confrontational episode between Gabbard's office and the CIA, with officials asserting their legal authority to take possession of the files. The operation extended into the early morning hours as the files were transported under strict security to ensure proper handling and compliance with government protocols.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort to foster transparency and address public interest in these pivotal historical events. While tensions were evident, both the DNI and CIA have expressed commitment to working collaboratively on this declassification mission, which is set against a backdrop of enduring conspiracy theories concerning the Kennedy assassinations.