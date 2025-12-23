Russia's defense ministry announced on Tuesday the successful capture of the settlements of Prylipka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region and Andriivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Alongside the territorial advances, Russian forces conducted strikes on energy and military infrastructure within the regions, utilizing their sophisticated Kinzhal missiles, the ministry reported.

The ongoing conflict continues to escalate as both sides experience significant military engagements, raising concerns over regional stability.