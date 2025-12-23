Left Menu

Russia Advances in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Amid Missile Strikes

Russia's defense ministry reported the capture of settlements in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Russian forces utilized Kinzhal missiles to target energy and military facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:00 IST
  • Russia

Russia's defense ministry announced on Tuesday the successful capture of the settlements of Prylipka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region and Andriivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Alongside the territorial advances, Russian forces conducted strikes on energy and military infrastructure within the regions, utilizing their sophisticated Kinzhal missiles, the ministry reported.

The ongoing conflict continues to escalate as both sides experience significant military engagements, raising concerns over regional stability.

