White House Dismisses Reports of FBI Shake-Up

The White House denied claims that President Trump was considering removing Kash Patel from his position as director of the FBI. The report originated from MS NOW, citing frustration over negative headlines. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt refuted the story, emphasizing Patel's ongoing role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 04:36 IST
Kash Patel

In a recent development, the White House has strongly denied allegations that President Donald Trump is contemplating the removal of FBI Director Kash Patel. This response comes in light of a report by MS NOW, formerly MSNBC, which suggested that the President's dissatisfaction with Patel's media portrayal was driving this consideration.

According to MS NOW, three individuals with knowledge of the matter revealed that both President Trump and his aides have expressed growing frustration with the situation. The report further indicated that Trump is considering Andrew Bailey, a top FBI official, as a potential replacement for Patel, should the decision be made to remove him from his current role.

However, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt took to social media platform X to dismiss the report as baseless. She shared a photograph purportedly taken on the same day featuring Trump and Patel in the Oval Office. Leavitt noted that both were present together when the report was published, with Trump humorously dismissing the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

