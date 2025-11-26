Major Arms Haul in Manipur: Security Forces Seize Explosive-Laden Rocket
Security forces in Manipur seized an improvised long-range rocket containing 40 kg of explosives in Churachandpur district. In a separate operation in Kangpokpi district, a large cache of arms, including rifles, grenades, and explosives, was also recovered. These operations are significant for regional security and stability.
Security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district made a significant seizure of a long-range rocket carrying nearly 40 kilograms of explosives, according to police reports on Wednesday.
The discovery came during an operation conducted on Tuesday in Gelmol village, where authorities also uncovered a rocket launching stand and a battery.
In related developments, forces in Kangpokpi district recovered a substantial cache of weapons, including a German rifle and explosive devices, suggesting ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms distribution in the region.
