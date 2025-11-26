Left Menu

Major Arms Haul in Manipur: Security Forces Seize Explosive-Laden Rocket

Security forces in Manipur seized an improvised long-range rocket containing 40 kg of explosives in Churachandpur district. In a separate operation in Kangpokpi district, a large cache of arms, including rifles, grenades, and explosives, was also recovered. These operations are significant for regional security and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-11-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 09:22 IST
Major Arms Haul in Manipur: Security Forces Seize Explosive-Laden Rocket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district made a significant seizure of a long-range rocket carrying nearly 40 kilograms of explosives, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The discovery came during an operation conducted on Tuesday in Gelmol village, where authorities also uncovered a rocket launching stand and a battery.

In related developments, forces in Kangpokpi district recovered a substantial cache of weapons, including a German rifle and explosive devices, suggesting ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms distribution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Connexion says it will invest USD 11 bn by 2030 to set up 1 GW data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Digital Connexion says it will invest USD 11 bn by 2030 to set up 1 GW data ...

 Global
2
Rachel Reeves' Bold Move: Tackling Britain's Financial Challenges with New Tax Hikes

Rachel Reeves' Bold Move: Tackling Britain's Financial Challenges with New T...

 Global
3
Constitution reflects our strong commitment towards social justice, economic empowerment of weaker sections: VP C P Radhakrishnan.

Constitution reflects our strong commitment towards social justice, economic...

 India
4
Behind the Scenes: The Controversial Peace Blueprint for Ukraine

Behind the Scenes: The Controversial Peace Blueprint for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025