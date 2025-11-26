Major Arms Haul in Manipur: Security Forces Seize Explosive-Laden Rocket

Security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district made a significant seizure of a long-range rocket carrying nearly 40 kilograms of explosives, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The discovery came during an operation conducted on Tuesday in Gelmol village, where authorities also uncovered a rocket launching stand and a battery.

In related developments, forces in Kangpokpi district recovered a substantial cache of weapons, including a German rifle and explosive devices, suggesting ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms distribution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)