Global Backing for India's Strong Anti-Terror Stance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, claiming it has earned global admiration and support. Shah's remarks were delivered during a tribute to the soldiers and citizens who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Reflecting on the tragic events of November 2008, Shah acknowledged the 166 victims, including 18 security personnel, who died during the Mumbai siege by ten Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. The attack, launched from the sea, lasted 60 hours and shocked the world.

Shah reiterated the collective responsibility in tackling terrorism, underlining that it is not just an issue for one nation, but a threat to the entire human race. His statements come as global cooperation strengthens around India's anti-terrorism initiatives.