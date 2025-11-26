Life Imprisonment for Wedding Tragedy

In a significant legal development, a fast-track court has sentenced a man and his three sons to life imprisonment. The case stemmed from a violent incident at a wedding function in 2017.

The judgement, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Jainuddin Ansari, responded to a fatal altercation between two families over a music program at the event. The altercation resulted in the death of a young man named Abhishek and injuries to his mother.

This verdict comes after a detailed investigation and a comprehensive legal process, highlighting the importance of resolving disputes without resorting to violence.