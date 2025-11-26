Left Menu

Taiwan's Bold Defense Move: $40 Billion Arms Budget Unveiled

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te proposes a $40 billion budget for arms purchases, focusing on air defense enhancements amid US pressure. Allocated over eight years starting 2026, the budget aims to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, with a focus on precision-strike missiles and joint US collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-11-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 10:33 IST
Taiwan's Bold Defense Move: $40 Billion Arms Budget Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a significant move to bolster Taiwan's defense capabilities, President Lai Ching-te has announced a striking $40 billion special budget aimed at enhancing the island nation's military prowess. The budget will target arms purchases to construct the Taiwan Dome, an advanced air defense system, amid growing pressure from the US to ramp up defense spending.

Spanning over eight years, from 2026 to 2033, the budget comes in alignment with Lai's previous commitment to elevate defense spending to 5% of Taiwan's GDP. Currently, the island has increased its defense allocation to 3.3% of GDP for 2026, equating to TWD 949.5 billion (USD 31.18 billion).

The special budget will emphasize acquisition of precision-strike missiles and will facilitate joint development and procurement initiatives with the United States, as outlined by Wellington Koo, Taiwan's minister of national defense. These efforts underline Taiwan's strategic endeavor to enhance its military readiness in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

TRENDING

1
India Takes Off: MRO Market to Hit USD 4 Billion by 2031

India Takes Off: MRO Market to Hit USD 4 Billion by 2031

 India
2
In spirit of our Constitution-makers, we all should work together towards 'Viksit Bharat' goal during this 'Amrit Kaal': VP Radhakrishnan.

In spirit of our Constitution-makers, we all should work together towards 'V...

 India
3
Crisis in Northern Nigeria: Security Forces Under Scrutiny Amidst Abductions

Crisis in Northern Nigeria: Security Forces Under Scrutiny Amidst Abductions

 Global
4
Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025