Sarkozy's Legal Battles: France's Former Leader Faces High Court Ruling

Nicolas Sarkozy, former President of France, stands on precarious ground as France's highest court prepares to rule on his conviction for illegal campaign financing. The Court of Cassation will determine whether to uphold or overturn Sarkozy's year-long sentence for overspending on his 2012 reelection bid.

Just weeks ago, Sarkozy was released from Paris' La Santé prison, having served 20 days linked to another case of alleged secret financing from Libya for his 2007 presidential campaign. The upcoming decision holds significant weight, as a confirmation of the guilty verdict would render any further appeals impossible under French law.

Sarkozy's legal trouble doesn't end here; facing a separate five-year sentence for criminal association in a Libyan plot, he is also embroiled in a potential witness tampering case. His own memoir, 'Diary of a Prisoner,' offers a grim reflection on his recent experiences behind bars.

