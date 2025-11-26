Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Crime and Controversy: DNA Demands, Murder, and Maternal Choices

Muskan, jailed for her husband Saurabh's murder and hiding his body in a blue drum, named her newborn Radha. Her in-laws demand a DNA test to confirm the child's paternity. Muskan and her lover, Sahil, allegedly planned the murder for relationship freedom, leaving a swirl of family discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:08 IST
Tragic Tale of Crime and Controversy: DNA Demands, Murder, and Maternal Choices
Muskan
  • Country:
  • India

Muskan, imprisoned for the brutal murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput, has named her newborn daughter Radha amid demands for a DNA test from her in-laws, officials stated on Wednesday.

The baby was delivered at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College on November 24, coinciding with the deceased's birthday. However, hospital officials dismissed allegations that Muskan deliberately planned the birth date.

Muskan, accused of conspiring with Sahil Shukla to commit the murder, allegedly disposed of Saurabh's remains in a blue drum filled with cement. The family seeks DNA verification to determine the newborn's and another daughter's paternity, raising apprehensions over Muskan's intentions and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YouTuber Booked Over Alleged Sabarimala Gold Case Claims

YouTuber Booked Over Alleged Sabarimala Gold Case Claims

 India
2
Inferno Sweeps Through Tai Po Towers in Hong Kong

Inferno Sweeps Through Tai Po Towers in Hong Kong

 Global
3
AliExpress Bans Seller Amid Childlike Sex Doll Scandal

AliExpress Bans Seller Amid Childlike Sex Doll Scandal

 Global
4
Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025