Tragic Tale of Crime and Controversy: DNA Demands, Murder, and Maternal Choices
Muskan, jailed for her husband Saurabh's murder and hiding his body in a blue drum, named her newborn Radha. Her in-laws demand a DNA test to confirm the child's paternity. Muskan and her lover, Sahil, allegedly planned the murder for relationship freedom, leaving a swirl of family discord.
Muskan, imprisoned for the brutal murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput, has named her newborn daughter Radha amid demands for a DNA test from her in-laws, officials stated on Wednesday.
The baby was delivered at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College on November 24, coinciding with the deceased's birthday. However, hospital officials dismissed allegations that Muskan deliberately planned the birth date.
Muskan, accused of conspiring with Sahil Shukla to commit the murder, allegedly disposed of Saurabh's remains in a blue drum filled with cement. The family seeks DNA verification to determine the newborn's and another daughter's paternity, raising apprehensions over Muskan's intentions and influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
