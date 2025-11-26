Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh Advocates for Constitutional Values Amidst Tensions

In a recent statement, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh underscored the pivotal role of the Constitution, referring to it as the lifeline for every Indian. He called on citizens to reaffirm their commitment to justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity by renewing their pledge to uphold these fundamental principles.

Speaking during Constitution Day observances initiated in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh reiterated the importance of secular coexistence and mutual respect. He extended heartfelt wishes to all citizens, marking the occasion as a significant reminder of constitutional values.

Addressing the recent clashes between security forces and displaced individuals, Singh advocated for non-violence, urging enforcement agencies to adopt humane approaches. Despite controversies surrounding the Sangai festival, he defended the government's decision to proceed, citing democratic freedoms while respecting divergent views.

(With inputs from agencies.)