Drone Onslaught: Zaporizhzhia Under Siege

In a grim escalation of warfare, Russian forces executed a coordinated drone strike on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia late Tuesday, leaving chaos and destruction in their wake. Fires erupted throughout the city, culminating in 19 injuries and significant damage to buildings and vehicles, as confirmed by the regional governor.

Ivan Fedorov shared on the Telegram messaging app that the assault wreaked havoc, demolishing shops, damaging 31 apartment blocks and 20 private homes. Eight of the injured are currently receiving hospital treatment. "Rescue operations are in progress at a dozen sites," Fedorov reported through an online video, emphasizing the involvement of emergency services and medical teams.

Images emerged online, capturing firefighters valiantly battling infernos at high-rise apartments and charred vehicles scattered across city streets. Ukraine's air force reported having downed 72 of the 90 drones, along with two ballistic missiles, in a comprehensive national defense effort. Despite Russian advancements in the Zaporizhzhia region, the city itself remains under Ukrainian control.

(With inputs from agencies.)