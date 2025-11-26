Tragic Death of Undertrial Prisoner in Bihar
Rajkumar Gond, a 60-year-old undertrial prisoner in Bihar's Buxar district, died after experiencing chest pain and being transferred to Sadar Hospital. Gond, facing murder charges for his daughter's death, was initially treated at a prison hospital. His case falls under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.
A 60-year-old undertrial prisoner, Rajkumar Gond, died after falling ill in Bihar's Buxar district, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Gond, who was in judicial custody facing murder charges for the death of his daughter, complained of sudden chest pain on Tuesday morning at Kendriya Kara, necessitating immediate medical attention.
Initially admitted to the prison hospital, Gond's rapidly deteriorating condition prompted jail authorities to transfer him to Sadar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He faced charges under Sections 103(1), 238, and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.
