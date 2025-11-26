Tragic Death of Undertrial Prisoner in Bihar

A 60-year-old undertrial prisoner, Rajkumar Gond, died after falling ill in Bihar's Buxar district, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Gond, who was in judicial custody facing murder charges for the death of his daughter, complained of sudden chest pain on Tuesday morning at Kendriya Kara, necessitating immediate medical attention.

Initially admitted to the prison hospital, Gond's rapidly deteriorating condition prompted jail authorities to transfer him to Sadar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He faced charges under Sections 103(1), 238, and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

