Inferno in Tai Po: Hong Kong Residential Building Fire

A severe fire erupted in a residential building in Hong Kong's Tai Po district, trapping several individuals and leaving one man with serious injuries. The incident was escalated to a No. 4 alarm. The blaze affected Wang Fuk Court, a complex housing nearly 2,000 units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A dramatic fire broke out in a residential building in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district on Wednesday. Plumes of thick, grey smoke were seen billowing as emergency services rushed to control the situation, trapping several residents inside, according to a report by public broadcaster RTHK.

The fire department noted they received initial reports of the fire at 2:51 p.m. local time, at Wang Fuk Court, a housing complex comprised of eight blocks and approximately 2,000 residential units. The situation escalated rapidly, and by 3:34 p.m., it was upgraded to a No. 4 alarm.

One individual has suffered serious burns due to the blaze. The building, along with surrounding structures, some of which have bamboo scaffolding, faced significant damage as authorities battled the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)

