Uttarakhand Strengthens Support for Human-Wildlife Victims

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has increased the ex-gratia payment for families of those killed in human-wildlife conflicts to Rs 10 lakh. Initiated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, this measure is part of broader efforts to enhance medical support and preventive measures for wildlife attack victims in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:00 IST
The Uttarakhand Cabinet announced on Wednesday a significant increase in the ex-gratia payment offered to families of individuals killed in human-wildlife conflicts. The revised compensation amount stands at Rs 10 lakh, up from Rs 6 lakh, according to official reports.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami revealed the enhanced financial support while inaugurating 'Wildlife Week' on October 3. This decision, ratified in a cabinet meeting led by Dhami, underscores the state government's commitment to addressing human-wildlife conflict challenges.

Moreover, the Chief Minister emphasized that the government would cover the full medical expenses for those injured in wildlife attacks, including those by leopards and bears. With five deaths and 69 injuries from bear attacks, and 12 deaths and 88 injuries from leopard encounters this year, Dhami has prioritized timely medical care and instructed heightened security and awareness measures in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

