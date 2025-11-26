Supreme Court Delays Surrender in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Case
The Supreme Court has granted interim protection from surrender to three individuals involved in the Rs 3,500 crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam. They were ordered to surrender after their default bail was revoked. The court has issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh government while protecting the accused from surrender until further orders.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has provided interim relief to three accused individuals in the massive Rs 3,500 crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, shielding them from surrender as previously directed by a High Court order. Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi granted the protection by staying the Andhra Pradesh High Court's mandate to cancel their default bail, which would have forced the accused to surrender by November 26.
The top court has instead issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh government and others and asked them to respond to pleas filed by Balaji Govindappa, Pellakuru Krishna Mohan Reddy, and K Dhanunjaya Reddy. The court's move indicates a careful scrutiny of potential impacts on fair trial conditions, especially considering the large number of witnesses involved.
During the hearing, the court also discussed the efficacy of keeping the accused in custody and questioned the necessity, given Dhanunjaya Reddy's former high-ranking IAS position and potential influence. This development highlights the complexities in the ongoing legal battles tied to the alleged political-business nexus and liquor procurement manipulations under the previous government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
