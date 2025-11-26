Minister Munde Addresses Tragic Suicide Case: No Protection Promised
Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde asserts that the investigation into the alleged suicide of her assistant's wife will be impartial. The deceased, Dr Gauri Palve, was found hanging, leading to her husband's arrest. The police have launched an abetment case following the family's allegations of harassment.
Maharashtra's Environment and Animal Husbandry Minister, Pankaja Munde, has assured that the police investigation into the alleged suicide of her personal assistant's wife will be thorough and impartial. Dr Gauri Palve, a dentist at KEM Hospital Mumbai, was discovered hanging at her residence, sparking a police case against her husband and two relatives.
The incident occurred nearly 10 months after Palve's marriage to Anant Garje, also the minister's aide. Her family claims she suffered harassment and torture, prompting law enforcement to take action based on the father's formal complaint.
Minister Munde, who expressed surprise over the marital dispute, clarified her non-involvement in the situation, stating that Garje and his wife seemed outwardly happy. She further mentioned the importance of timely intervention by families in such situations.
