Ceasefire Swap: Complex Identities and Next Steps in Gaza

In a significant development, Israel returned 15 more Palestinian bodies to Gaza as the first phase of a ceasefire concludes, and stakeholders gear up for the next steps. The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 345 Palestinian bodies have been returned so far.

Discussions continue on implementing the ceasing plan's next phase, involving an international stabilization force to ensure security and disarmament in Gaza. Indonesia is poised to contribute 20,000 peacekeepers, with Turkish, Qatari, and Egyptian officials coordinating efforts.

The hostage swap follows an October attack that led to the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of 251. As challenges persist, stakeholders focus on ensuring the agreement's success despite ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)