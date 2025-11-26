Controversy Over Academic's OCI Cancellation Escalates

The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, requested a response from the Indian government concerning a legal plea by UK-based academic Nitasha Kaul. Her petition challenges the cancellation of her Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and subsequent blacklisting, preventing her entry into India.

Justice Sachin Datta has addressed a notice to the central government on both the primary petition and an interim application seeking to pause the OCI cancellation order. Interim relief is also sought by Kaul for a three-week visit to India to see her elderly mother.

Kaul, known for her critical academic work, claims being targeted unfairly without evidence or specific allegations. Her petition argues the cancellation violates principles of natural justice and her constitutional rights, amid accusations of her engaging in 'anti-India' activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)