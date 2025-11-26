EU Deforestation Law Implementation Delayed

The European Parliament has voted to delay the implementation of the European Union's deforestation law, providing companies an additional year to adapt to the new environmental regulations. This decision was confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday.

According to the revised schedule, large operators and traders are now required to adhere to the obligations set by the regulation starting from December 30, 2026. This extension grants these entities more time to align their operations with the EU's stringent environmental goals.

Micro- and small enterprises will also benefit from the extension, having a compliance deadline of June 30, 2027. This staggered implementation is designed to ease the transition for smaller businesses, ensuring widespread adherence to the deforestation prevention measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)