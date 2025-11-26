Left Menu

Devastating Southern Thailand Floods: A Crisis Unfolds

Severe flooding in southern Thailand has resulted in at least 33 deaths and impacted over 2.7 million people in 12 provinces. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared a state of emergency in Songkhla, urging immediate relief efforts. Authorities continue to evacuate thousands while warning of further heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Severe flooding in southern Thailand has claimed the lives of at least 33 people since the weekend, as dramatic footage emerged showing residents stranded atop their homes, engulfed by floodwaters.

The flooding has affected approximately 1 million households and over 2.7 million residents across 12 provinces, reported the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Wednesday. Although rainfall has begun to subside, the Meteorological Department warned of continued heavy rains and potential flash floods.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared a state of emergency in Songkhla province, home to Hat Yai, due to the unprecedented severity of the flooding. As streets became impassable and many buildings submerged, rescue operations were underway, including airlifts from Hat Yai Hospital and the deployment of the Thai navy's HTMS Chakri Naruebet as a command center for relief efforts.

