India's Gyanesh Kumar to Chair International IDEA in 2026

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will lead International IDEA as Chair in 2026, announced during the Election Commission meeting. The council meeting to confirm the position will take place on December 3 in Stockholm. International IDEA works to strengthen global democratic practices.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is preparing to become the Chair of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) in 2026, according to the Election Commission. The official announcement was made on Wednesday.

Kumar is set to officially assume his role on December 3, during a meeting of the International IDEA council of member states in Stockholm. During his term as Chair, he will oversee all council meetings throughout the year 2026.

Founded in 1995, International IDEA is an inter-governmental body that supports the enhancement of democratic institutions worldwide. With 35 member countries, along with the United States and Japan as observers, the organization fosters inclusive and accountable democratic practices. As a founding member, India has actively participated in the governance and initiatives of International IDEA, which has so far signed MoUs with 28 countries and trained over 3,000 officials globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

