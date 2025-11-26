Extradition Controversy: India's Decision on Sheikh Hasina

India is currently reviewing an extradition request from Bangladesh concerning their former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The request was initially filed last December and reiterated recently following Hasina's death sentence involving her alleged role in last year's student protests.

The Indian foreign ministry spokesperson announced that the matter is undergoing thorough examination as part of India's judicial and legal processes.

Sheikh Hasina escaped to India in August 2024 at the peak of the demonstrations, seeking asylum for safety reasons.