Left Menu

Extradition Controversy: India's Decision on Sheikh Hasina

India is reviewing Bangladesh's extradition request for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, after she was sentenced to death. The Indian foreign ministry is examining the matter within India’s judicial framework. Hasina sought refuge in India amid student protests in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:39 IST
Extradition Controversy: India's Decision on Sheikh Hasina
extradition

India is currently reviewing an extradition request from Bangladesh concerning their former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The request was initially filed last December and reiterated recently following Hasina's death sentence involving her alleged role in last year's student protests.

The Indian foreign ministry spokesperson announced that the matter is undergoing thorough examination as part of India's judicial and legal processes.

Sheikh Hasina escaped to India in August 2024 at the peak of the demonstrations, seeking asylum for safety reasons.

TRENDING

1
UK Eases Oil and Gas Licensing Restrictions, Extends Windfall Tax

UK Eases Oil and Gas Licensing Restrictions, Extends Windfall Tax

 Global
2
Ambedkar's Allegations Shake India's Political Landscape

Ambedkar's Allegations Shake India's Political Landscape

 India
3
Explosive Discovery: Contractor Arrested Over Gelatin Sticks Near School

Explosive Discovery: Contractor Arrested Over Gelatin Sticks Near School

 India
4
Trump Administration Targets Haitian Humanitarian Protections Amid Crisis

Trump Administration Targets Haitian Humanitarian Protections Amid Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025