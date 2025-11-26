Left Menu

EU Members Align on Online Child Protection, Privacy Concerns at Forefront

The European Union has reached a consensus on draft legislation for online child protection while avoiding mandatory measures for tech firms to remove abusive content. This position is considered favorable by U.S. tech companies and anti-surveillance advocates. The law aims to improve coordination against cross-border online abuse.

The European Union has struck a common stance on draft legislation for online child protection that doesn't mandate global tech giants to identify and remove online child sexual abuse material. Announced by the European Council, this position favors U.S. companies like Google and Meta, along with privacy advocates.

Unlike the European Parliament's 2023 position, which required stronger enforcement actions, the new draft encourages voluntary measures and leaves enforcement to national governments. The upcoming law intends to bolster coordination among EU nations in tackling cross-border online abuse.

While a new EU Centre on Child Sexual Abuse will facilitate victim assistance and compliance, the legislation remains non-binding. Additionally, the European Parliament has called for setting minimum ages for social media use to address youth mental health issues, echoing similar concerns globally.

