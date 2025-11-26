Sarkozy's Legal Woes Continue: Court Upholds Conviction

In a significant legal development, France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation, has confirmed the conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy for illegal campaign financing during his unsuccessful 2012 re-election campaign.

The court's decision comes amid a series of legal challenges faced by Sarkozy, who was recently incarcerated for almost a month in another legal matter.

The ruling upholds a one-year prison sentence for the 70-year-old politician, half of which can potentially be served through alternative methods such as electronic monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)