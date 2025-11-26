Sarkozy's Conviction Upheld: Legal Setback for Former French President

France's top judicial authority, the Court of Cassation, has upheld the conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy for illegal campaign financing during his 2012 reelection bid. This final decision confirms the year-long sentence, part of which is suspended, for overspending on his unsuccessful campaign.

In light of the confirmation, Sarkozy will serve the sentence under home detention conditions, monitored electronically as permitted under French legal provisions. This comes as a significant judicial moment against Sarkozy, whose political aspirations have been overshadowed by legal battles.

The court's ruling follows closely on the heels of Sarkozy's recent release from prison while awaiting appeal on another campaign financing matter, casting further doubt on his political future.