Left Menu

Vision for Sujalam Bharat Summit 2025: A Blueprint for Water Security in India

The 'Vision for Sujalam Bharat' Summit 2025, inaugurated by Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, outlines India's roadmap for water security. This NITI Aayog conference gathers experts and officials to enhance water governance, focusing on river rejuvenation, groundwater management, sanitation, and policy collaboration between the Centre and states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:57 IST
Vision for Sujalam Bharat Summit 2025: A Blueprint for Water Security in India
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Vision for Sujalam Bharat' Summit 2025, inaugurated by Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, is set to unveil India's strategic roadmap for a water-secure and climate-resilient future. The event, part of NITI Aayog's thematic series, assembles senior officials, experts, and grassroots organizations.

The summit aims to improve coordination between policymakers and frontline workers to bolster water governance nationwide. It aligns with Prime Minister Modi's call for evidence-based policymaking and increased Centre-state collaboration, covering diverse themes like river rejuvenation, drinking water security, and groundwater management.

Paving the way for strategic water management, the ministry's preparations involved extensive consultations, resulting in a national report that reveals five key priorities. Deliberations during the summit will shape these insights into a national strategy, facilitating one of the most extensive collaborative efforts in India's water sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urvil Patel's Record-Breaking Century Ignites Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Urvil Patel's Record-Breaking Century Ignites Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

 India
2
NYC Comptroller Challenges BlackRock Over Climate Concerns

NYC Comptroller Challenges BlackRock Over Climate Concerns

 Global
3
Nepal's Political Landscape: 106 Parties Vie for Election

Nepal's Political Landscape: 106 Parties Vie for Election

 Nepal
4
Rachel Reeves Unveils Bold Tax Reforms in UK Budget

Rachel Reeves Unveils Bold Tax Reforms in UK Budget

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025