Vision for Sujalam Bharat Summit 2025: A Blueprint for Water Security in India

The 'Vision for Sujalam Bharat' Summit 2025, inaugurated by Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, is set to unveil India's strategic roadmap for a water-secure and climate-resilient future. The event, part of NITI Aayog's thematic series, assembles senior officials, experts, and grassroots organizations.

The summit aims to improve coordination between policymakers and frontline workers to bolster water governance nationwide. It aligns with Prime Minister Modi's call for evidence-based policymaking and increased Centre-state collaboration, covering diverse themes like river rejuvenation, drinking water security, and groundwater management.

Paving the way for strategic water management, the ministry's preparations involved extensive consultations, resulting in a national report that reveals five key priorities. Deliberations during the summit will shape these insights into a national strategy, facilitating one of the most extensive collaborative efforts in India's water sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)