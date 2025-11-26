PM Modi Inaugurates Safran Aircraft Engine MRO Facility, Boosts Aviation Sector

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the high-tech Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park – SEZ, Hyderabad, through video conferencing. The state-of-the-art establishment marks a major milestone in India’s ambition to become a global aviation MRO hub, strengthening the nation’s strategic position in the aerospace services industry.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister declared, “From today, India’s aviation sector is taking a new flight.” He highlighted that the new facility represents a significant step toward reducing MRO dependency on foreign countries and positioning India as a major global center for high-technology aerospace services.

India’s Aviation Market Expands at Historic Pace

Prime Minister Modi underscored the remarkable growth witnessed in India’s aviation sector over recent years. With rapidly rising demand for domestic air travel, India now ranks among the fastest-growing domestic aviation markets, and its domestic aviation segment is the third largest globally.

He noted that the aspiration-driven rise in air travel has compelled Indian airlines to expand their fleets at an unprecedented scale. Today, Indian carriers have collectively placed orders for over 1,500 new aircraft, reflecting both confidence in India’s aviation ecosystem and the country’s rising global mobility footprint.

Massive MRO Potential: Reducing Costs and Increasing Efficiency

Until recently, nearly 85 percent of India’s aircraft MRO work was undertaken outside the country—a factor that increased operational costs, lengthened aircraft downtime, and overburdened aviation finances. PM Modi stressed that such dependence was unsustainable for a major aviation market.

To address this gap, the Government of India has taken decisive steps to develop the nation as a global MRO hub, offering reforms, incentives, and streamlined procedures to attract global OEMs and investors. Safran’s establishment of a Deep Level Servicing Facility in India marks the first instance of a major global aviation engine manufacturer committing to such advanced servicing within the country.

A Boost for Youth: New Jobs, Skills, and Training in Aerospace

Highlighting the transformative potential of the project, PM Modi said that Safran’s global expertise, training programs, and collaboration with Indian institutions would build a highly skilled workforce in the aerospace sector. This, he emphasized, would generate substantial employment opportunities for the youth, particularly in South India, where the facility is located.

He also noted that India’s ambition extends beyond aviation MRO to establishing similar ecosystems within the shipping and maritime sectors, underscoring a broader expansion of industrial capabilities.

Promoting “Design in India”: A New Frontier in Aerospace Innovation

The Prime Minister urged Safran to explore opportunities in aircraft engine and component design within India. With access to a vast MSME network, deep engineering talent, and a rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem, India is uniquely positioned to become a hub for aerospace design and manufacturing.

PM Modi expressed special interest in India contributing to aerospace propulsion design, leveraging its young talent and Safran’s global leadership in propulsion systems.

Major Reforms Driving Global Investment in India

During his address, PM Modi emphasized that India’s business landscape has been reshaped through sweeping reforms aimed at boosting investment and industrial growth. He highlighted a three-fold approach:

Opening India’s economy to the world Strengthening economic fundamentals through structural reforms Enhancing Ease of Doing Business

He noted that in most sectors, 100% FDI is now permitted through automatic routes, while even the formerly restricted defence sector now allows 74% FDI automatically. The space sector too has seen major liberalization, opening opportunities for private and global participation.

Such reforms, he said, have sent a clear message globally: “India welcomes investments. India welcomes innovation.”

A Simplified, Transparent Governance Framework

Over the last decade, India has seen large-scale simplification of its business regulations:

40,000 compliance requirements removed

Hundreds of business-related provisions decriminalised

National Single Window System for centralized approvals

GST reforms streamlining tax structures

Faceless tax assessment ensuring transparency

New labour codes making policies industry-friendly

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) strengthening financial discipline

These reforms, PM Modi said, have positioned India as a trusted global partner, a major manufacturing hub, and a promising market for future growth.

India as a Global Investment Magnet

The Prime Minister underlined that India today offers:

Rapid economic growth

Policy stability

A reform-driven government

A massive domestic market

A dynamic young workforce

He stressed that India views foreign investors not merely as participants but as co-creators in the journey toward becoming a developed nation.

Concluding his address, he asserted: “India is proving that betting on India is the smartest business decision of this decade.”

He congratulated Safran and all stakeholders for establishing the modern MRO facility, which marks a significant leap toward India’s aviation self-reliance and global leadership.

Leaders Present at the Event

The ceremony was attended by Telangana Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Shri K. Ram Mohan Naidu, and several dignitaries and industry leaders, highlighting the strong support from both the central and state governments.