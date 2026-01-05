Bihar's Development Acceleration: Praising PM Modi's PRAGATI Meetings

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his consistent convening of PRAGATI meetings, underscoring their role in expediting state development projects.

In a landmark achievement, the 50th PRAGATI meeting was held in New Delhi, evidencing Modi's commitment to this initiative. PRAGATI, an ICT-enabled platform, has catalyzed projects worth over Rs 85 lakh-crore nationwide, particularly enhancing development in Bihar.

Choudhary highlighted investments totaling Rs 6.58 lakh-crore in the state. Criticizing erstwhile governments for their inefficiencies, he commended the NDA's regular review meetings that involve state chief secretaries to track progress on key projects, resolving most project-related issues effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)