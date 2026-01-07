Vishwa Hindu Parishad Condemns JNU Protest Slogans Against PM Modi
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) censured slogans against Prime Minister Modi at JNU, calling for vigilance against such actions in academic settings. VHP President Alok Kumar highlighted judicial concerns regarding Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, emphasizing the need for lawful conduct and respect for the judicial process.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has issued a statement condemning the slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
VHP President Alok Kumar denounced the slogans as an example of 'anarchy' while emphasizing that academic institutions should not become grounds for political provocation.
He called attention to judicial findings on Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam's alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots, urging respect for the judicial process and condemning any unlawful activities at the campus.
