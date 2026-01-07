Vishwa Hindu Parishad Condemns JNU Protest Slogans Against PM Modi

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has issued a statement condemning the slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

VHP President Alok Kumar denounced the slogans as an example of 'anarchy' while emphasizing that academic institutions should not become grounds for political provocation.

He called attention to judicial findings on Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam's alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots, urging respect for the judicial process and condemning any unlawful activities at the campus.