Kerala's Quest for a 'Judicial City': Supreme Court Seeks HMT's Response

The Supreme Court has requested a response from Hindustan Machine Tools regarding Kerala's bid to reclaim 27 acres in Kalamassery for a 'Judicial City'. The state's plea follows a long-standing legal battle over land ownership, seeking modification to a status quo order dating back to 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:10 IST
The Supreme Court has sought a response from Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) concerning a petition by the Kerala government to take possession of 27 acres of land in Kalamassery. Kerala aims to establish a 'Judicial City' featuring the Kerala High Court's judicial wing and related infrastructure on this land.

Led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, the bench issued notices to HMT and other parties involved. The plea emerges from a civil appeal linked to a 2014 Kerala High Court judgment about land ownership and ceiling limits.

The state government desires to modify the 2016 order maintaining status quo, allowing land acquisition. The proposal includes depositing compensation, based on a 2014 valuation, as a fixed deposit for the Kerala High Court's Registrar General.

