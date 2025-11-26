Left Menu

BSF Cracks Major Gold Smuggling Racket at Indo-Bangladesh Border

The BSF has dismantled a significant gold smuggling ring operating along the Indo-Bangladesh border in North Bengal. Nearly 2 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 2.5 crore was seized. Two individuals, including Indian national Ratan Bishra, were arrested following a strategic intelligence-led operation.

  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully dismantled a significant gold smuggling operation along the Indo-Bangladesh border, seizing nearly 2 kg of gold. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with this operation, officials announced on Wednesday.

On November 24, BSF Kishanganj sector personnel, acting on intelligence inputs, apprehended Ratan Bishra, who was carrying gold concealed within a bundle of dry tree branches near the international border. The seized gold is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore.

Further investigations led to the arrest of the alleged handler, Dhanaji Namdev Bhuje, in Bihar. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence is now involved in a deeper probe into the smuggling network, hinting at potential further arrests as the investigation progresses.

